Podcast: India Trump Aus in 1st T20I, Ayaz Memon Analyses Win

India were 114/6 in 16.5 overs when Jadeja came into bat and his 23-ball 44 helped get the team post 161/7.

In reply, Australia had 56 on the board before they lost their first wicket with Aaron Finch getting out to Yuzvendra Chahal in the 8th over. Chahal, in fact, was not part of the Indian playing XI at the toss but came in as a concussion substitute for Jadeja and bowled all four overs. Jadeja had been hit on the head while batting though earlier he had called the physio on the field for some help with what looked like a hamstring problem as well.

Chahal went onto take not just Finch’s wicket but also got out Steve Smith and Matthew Wade. Finch’s 35 was the highest score among the Aussies as they managed 150/7 in their 20 overs and lost the series-opener by 11 runs.