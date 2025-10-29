Cricket Enters A New Era With The Launch Of Test Twenty, The Fourth Format

Sir Clive Lloyd remarked, “Having lived through every era of cricket, I can say this — the game has always adapted, but never this thoughtfully. Test Twenty® brings back the art and rhythm of the sport, yet keeps it alive with modern energy.”

Matthew Hayden added, “As a player and a parent, I see this as cricket’s bridge between eras — a format that carries the wisdom of the old world into the fire of the new. For young players, this is a chance to grow not just as athletes, but as people.”

Harbhajan Singh stated, “Cricket needed a fresh heartbeat — something that connects today’s youth with the game’s original spirit. Test Twenty® does exactly that.”

Supporting Bahirvani operationally is Michael Fordham, former CEO of Rajasthan Royals, who joins Test Twenty® as Chief Operating Officer.