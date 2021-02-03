Cricket Australia to Grant NOCs for IPL on ‘Case-by-Case’ Basis

Ahead of the upcoming season of the IPL, Cricket Australia said they will grant No Objection Certificates to their players on a "case-by-case" basis. This comes a day after CA postponed the national team's tour of South Africa due to fresh COVID-19 outbreak in that country.
Even though the Australian cricketers are sweating over their participation in the 14th edition of the IPL, to be held in India in the second week of April, players' agents have indicated that unless there are injury concerns, there should not be any issue in granting NOCs as the event will be organised during CA's official break.
19 Australian players had been part of IPL in 2020 which was held in a bio-secure environment in the UAE due to the pandemic.
"We have, obviously, got precedent on that from the IPL last year. We have got, obviously, the IPL, if you like, (has) proven its bio-security protocols," CA interim CEO Nick Hockley was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.
"As and when applications are made, we will consider each of those case-by-case, on their merits," he added.
Despite the postponement of the Test tour of South Africa, CA confirmed that there would be no changes in the T20 squad for the games against New Zealand later this month. The neighbours will play a five-match series with Australia going without the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.
Although the dates of next IPL are yet to be finalised, it has been learnt that the BCCI is keen to start the tournament from the second week of April, PTI reported.
The IPL is expected to be played in a bio-secure environment again with the matches confined to a limited number of venues.
