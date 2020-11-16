Covid-19 Causes ICC to Redo Test Championship Calculations: Report

Cricket’s governing body, the ICC is planning to consider percentage of points earned from the contested matches in deciding the finalists of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC), after the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc to the schedule in its inaugural edition. According to a ESPNcricinfo report, this method of going ahead is under consideration by ICC's cricket committee for the championship, however a final decision is expected this week. The ICC's last quarterly meeting of the year begins on Monday. "Finalists for the World Test Championship (WTC) will be decided by the percentage of points they have earned from those they have actually contested for," the report said.

The report said that the committee also mulled with the idea of treating the Test matches, which could not be played due to the pandemic, as draws and split points but it was shot down. According to WTC, each of the nine top-ranked sides will play six series over two years with each series counting for a maximum of 120 points, distributed over the number of matches in the rubber. The top two teams will make the final at Lord's next June. According to the new proposal, "If India lose all four Tests against Australia and win all five against England, they'll get to 480 points and 66.67 per cent.