Conway, Patel Included in 15-Member NZ Squad for WTC Final

Williamson Expected to be Fit

Skipper Williamson had missed the second Test at Edgbaston due to a niggle in his left elbow while wicketkeeper-batsman Watling sat out of it due to back injury.

"Kane [Williamson] and BJ [Watling] have certainly benefited from their week of rest and rehabilitation and we expect them to be fit and available for the final," added Stead.

"Playing in a World Cup Final is a really special occasion and I know the guys are looking forward to getting into their work here in Southampton. India are a world-class outfit who possess match winners all through their line-up, so we're under no illusion about how tough they will be to beat," said Stead further.