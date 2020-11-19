Concerns Arise About Preparations of Pitch for India’s MCG Test

The surge in coronavirus positive cases in Adelaide and South Australia has left quite a few involved in the organisation of the India-Australia series in a spot of bother. Not only has the situation caused changes in personnel, emergency airlifts but also led to concerns around the pitch for the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. MCC chief executive Stuart Fox is concerned that they might not get to trial the pitches before the Test.

As is the tradition in Australian cricket, the MCG is set to host the Boxing Day Test but could also be awarded the opening Test against India depending on the situation in Adelaide. Cricket Australia is confident Adelaide will retain the day-night clash but it remains unclear what restrictions and protocols will be in place once the South Australian government lifts a six-day lockdown next week. It was the coronavirus spike that led to the Sheffield Shield games being moved from the MCG and the same problem albeit in a different city has resulted in trial matches for the drop-in pitches to be cancelled. The MCC however does hope that a trial game can still be squeezed in before the Tests get underway, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.