Coach Ramesh Powar is Same as He Was Last Time: Harmanpreet Kaur

"I always get lot of information talking to him, to play lot of cricket. He has played a lot of T20 cricket. Same experience, whatever he taught us in 2018. He is repeating the same thing," added the right-handed batter.

Powar was sacked following the loss in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, from which current Test captain Mithali Raj was controversially left out of the playing XI. Following that, both Powar and Mithali had fallen out.

At the pre-departure presser this month, Mithali had said: "It has been three years. We are in 2021 and we should be looking forward to many more series coming."