Chris Gayle, Faf Du Plessis Among Players Picked For Lanka Premier League

The likes of West Indies' Chris Gayle, South Africa's Faf du Plessis and Pakistan's Shoaib Malik were picked up for this edition of the Lanka Premier League during the 'Player Draft' held in Colombo on Wednesday.

Each of the five franchises -- Colombo Stars, Dambulla Giants, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings and Kandy Warriors -- has packed their teams with a host of explosive and international cricket stars.

Sri Lanka Cricket took to its official Twitter account and posted the full player list for each of the 5 teams.