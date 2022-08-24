Cheteshwar Pujara Continues Fine Form, Hits Third Hundred of Royal London Cup

India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after scoring his third century for Sussex in the Royal London One-Day Cup on Tuesday.
(Photo: Twitter/Cheteshwar Pujara)
India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his third hundred of the Royal London One-Day Cup on Tuesday.
Representing Sussex, Pujara hammered 132 off 90 balls to help his team reach 400 for four in 50 overs against Middlesex.
His attacking knock was studded with 20 fours and couple of sixes. Opener Tom Alsop top-scored in the innings with 189 off 155 balls.
Following his prolific run in the county championship, Pujara had made a comeback to the Indian team for the rescheduled fifth Test against England last month.
