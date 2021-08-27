Pujara, Rohit, Kohli Lead Charge as India Stay in the Hunt Against England

Cheteshwar Pujara on the attack at Headingley.
Image: PTI
India, after spending long hours on the field, produced a gritty batting display on Day 3, keeping the Headingley Test against England in the balance.
At stumps on a rain-hit Day 3, India was 139 runs behind England’s first innings total of 432 with captain Virat Kohli (45*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (91*) leading the fight back with the score on 215/2.
Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah quickly rolled over the final couple of wickets of the England innings in the morning as the hosts took a 354-run lead. While Shami finished with four wickets, the likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja picked two each.
After a break due to rain in the morning session, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were looking to put on a solid stand at the top of the order. Rahul, who had been in fine form up until before this game, however could not hang in there for too long and was dismissed for 8 off 54 deliveries, just at the stroke of lunch as Craig Overton struck.
India’s resistance continued after the break as Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara countered. Pujara, who was scoring at a run a ball in the early part of his innings, along with Rohit 78 in the second session.
The afternoon session was the first that well and truly went India’s way as Pujara got into his groove and for once outscored his partner, who is quite adept at white ball cricket. As England searched for swing on the pitch that had flattened out, they made mistakes often giving easy runs on the legs of Pujara, who clipped the deliveries to boundary effortlessly.
Both hit seven fours each and hit some glorious strokes and Rohit’s standout shot was the straight drive off Sam Curran. He also hit a six over the slips, deliberately guiding the upper cut over the third man fence
Rohit, often criticised for not playing the long innings overseas, played 156 deliveries for his 56 and at the time was one of three to have played 500+ deliveries in the series after Joe Root and KL Rahul.
The stylish opener was eventually castled by Ollie Robinson when he was trapped LBW and a DRS too could not save him.
With Pujara well set and looking to play with more intent, in walked Virat Kohli, who was desperately in need of a good knock in the middle.
The duo dropped anchor and even as James Anderson came back for another spell, absorbed the pressure and played their way through the final session.
With light fading, Root was forced to introduce the spinners into the attack, and Pujara, already past a half-century, a first after more than 10 innings.
Once Moeen Ali and Root took over proceedings with the ball, Pujara and Kohli started to up the ante, finding the runs at a quicker pace, as English shoulders around the field dropped.
Pujara was 9 short of a well deserved century and Kohli only five runs from a half-century when umpires were forced to call time due to bad light.
Published: 27 Aug 2021,10:57 PM IST