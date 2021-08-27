Pujara, Rohit, Kohli Lead Charge as India Stay in the Hunt Against England

After a break due to rain in the morning session, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were looking to put on a solid stand at the top of the order. Rahul, who had been in fine form up until before this game, however could not hang in there for too long and was dismissed for 8 off 54 deliveries, just at the stroke of lunch as Craig Overton struck.

India’s resistance continued after the break as Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara countered. Pujara, who was scoring at a run a ball in the early part of his innings, along with Rohit 78 in the second session.

The afternoon session was the first that well and truly went India’s way as Pujara got into his groove and for once outscored his partner, who is quite adept at white ball cricket. As England searched for swing on the pitch that had flattened out, they made mistakes often giving easy runs on the legs of Pujara, who clipped the deliveries to boundary effortlessly.

Both hit seven fours each and hit some glorious strokes and Rohit’s standout shot was the straight drive off Sam Curran. He also hit a six over the slips, deliberately guiding the upper cut over the third man fence