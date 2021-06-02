Champions Trophy Back, More Teams to Contest ODI, T20 World Cups  

The ICC, following a meeting of its Board on Tuesday, stated that the hosts for the men's events for the next cycle would be decided in September while the process for women's and under-19 events would commence in November.

During the eight editions of the Champions Trophy, beginning in 1998, the jury has been out on its utility. The naysayers argue that since its format (50 overs) clashed with that of the World Cup, it should be shelved. But, it now seems, the contrasting view has prevailed, and it will be reintroduced in 2025 with eight teams competing.

The ICC said that the 14-team 50-over World Cup would be played in 2027 and 2031 while the T20 World Cups will be held in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030.

"The men's World Cup format will have two groups of seven, with the top three in each group progressing to a Super Six stage, followed by semi-finals and final. This is the same format that was used in the World Cup 2003," the ICC said.