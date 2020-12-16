Green to Debut as All-rounder in 1st Test Against India: Paine

"He is super impressive, I have played against him. Have seen him score hundreds against Tasmania before. Yeah, I was out there with him (in the first warm-up against India) and talking to him. He was really, really impressive for a guy his age. Understands his game really well. Really smart cricket brain for such a guy and really calm and cool under pressure from what I have seen him playing against us and being around him for the last week, he is made for Test cricket and we can't wait to see him play tomorrow and unleash him," added the captain.

Paine, however, refused to divulge the playing eleven, and also the openers for the opening Test of the four-match series, although he did admit that Matthew Wade is an option. The wicketkeeper-batsman also hoped that Steve Smith would be available for the match after suffering from a sore back on Tuesday.

"Yes we have a team but we won't be releasing it unfortunately till the toss tomorrow. I know we have two people walking out to bat tomorrow. We will be keeping that in-house till tomorrow," he said.

"He (Wade) is certainly an option to open the batting, no doubt about that. I thought we have a number of guys who are willing to open the batting and that says a lot about our whole group and not just Wadey. But Wadey we saw in the series against New Zealand last time, he is willing to put his body on the line for the team. We know he is as tough as nails and we know he will do a job no matter where he bats for us. Obviously it is nice. We have got a scenario where we could have a different opener...and as I said we have got a number of guys in this group to put their hand up to do it if that is the best thing for the team which is a great thing for the team," added Paine.