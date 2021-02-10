Big Tons Missing for India, Opening Stands Continues to Disappoint

Notwithstanding India's remarkable series win over Australia on the recent tour Down Under, their entire batting unit has managed just one individual century over the last 11 Test innings since the tour of New Zealand in February 2019.

Left-handed batsman Washington Sundar came close to scoring a ton in the first innings of the first Test against England, which ended with a 227-run defeat for India on Tuesday, but ran out of partners and remained unbeaten on 85.

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill too have scored in the nineties. But a big innings like what England captain Joe Root has been playing over the last three Tests has eluded India.