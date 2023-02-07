BCCI's Women's Premier League to Start on 4 March, Final in Mumbai on 26 March

The opening season of BCCI's Women's Premier League (WPL) is scheduled to get underway on 4 March in Mumbai, with the entire tournament being played in the city's Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium.

The final will take place on 26 March, according to an email shared with the franchises by BCCI CEO Hemang Amin.

The auction is set to take place on 13 February in Mumbai with over 1500 players having registered. The final shortlist is expected to be announced over the next few days as the six franchises will look to fill up a maximum of 90 slots among them.