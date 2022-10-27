BCCI's 'Pay Equality Policy' Will See Women's, Men's Teams Earn Equal Match Fee

Indian women's cricket team in action at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Photo Courtesy: BCCI
In a major step towards ending gender discrimination in sports, the BCCI on Thursday, 27 October, announced the implementation of equal match fee for its women's and men's national team.
The decision was announced by BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, via his official Twitter handle following which the BCCI too shared an official statement.
"In our Apex Council meeting today, we have made a marquee decision on pay equity for our women cricketers. Our women players will be paid the same match fees as men in international cricket. This decision sets the platform to grow and develop cricket. I believe this is a significant step forward for women's cricket and the game overall," said Roger Binny, BCCI President, in an official statement.
It is the first time that India's men's and women's professional game has been combined under one master agreement. In July this year, New Zealand had announced in a five-year agreement that their women's and men's cricketers will earn the same match fees across all formats at the international as well as domestic levels.
Of course, the same match fee does not mean real pay parity in Indian cricket as there is a huge disparity in the central contract fee that the men and women are offered.
As of now, the centrally contracted male players get Rs 7 crore (Grade A+), Rs 6 crore (Grade A), Rs 3 crore (Grade B) and Rs 1 crore (Grade C) in four categories while the women players get Rs 50 lakh (Grade A), Rs 30 lakh (Grade B) and Rs 10 lakh (Grade C) each.
The BCCI is yet to announce the latest set of contracts for 2022 for both men and women players.
(With inputs from IANS)