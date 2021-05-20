BCCI Want 5th Eng Test Rescheduled to Make Space for IPL: Report

If England agree to BCCI’s request, the only possible window could be between 20 July (when Pakistan’s tour of England ends) and 4 August (when India’s Tests start).

The Test series would then end on 6 September, giving the BCCI and the IPL three weeks for 31 games.

However, the first edition of The Hundred is slated to begin on 22 July. ECB have planned for the key Test players to play the first week of the Hundred to give the tournament a boost. If the India Test series is rescheduled, that would not be possible.

India will arrive in England on 2 June and will play New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final from 18 to 22 June in Southampton. After that, they do not have any international games in England till August, which gives them a six-week window.