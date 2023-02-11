BCCI Rope in Mallika Sagar as Auctioneer for Monday's WPL Auction 2023: Report

Ahead of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) player auction set to be held on Monday in Mumbai, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has roped in a female auctioneer to conduct the proceedings.

A report in Cricbuzz says Mallika Sagar, a Mumbai-based art collector consultant for Modern and Contemporary Indian art and partner in Art India Consultants firm, will oversee the auction. Incidentally, Mallika, an auctioneer at the Pundole's in Mumbai, had conducted the auctions of the 2021 Pro Kabaddi League.