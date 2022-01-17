Virat Kohli Refused BCCI's Offer of a Farewell Match as Captain at Home: Report

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India congratulates Virat Kohli on an outstanding career as Team India's Test Captain. The BCCI and the selection committee respect his decision to move on from the captaincy role and have full confidence that he will continue to contribute as a player and help Indian cricket attain greater heights," the BCCI said in a statement.

Under Virat's leadership, India also scripted history as they registered their first Test series win in Australia in 2018, clinched series in the West Indies, attained the No. 1 spot in Test rankings and later in the subsequent years marched into the maiden ICC World Test Championship Final in 2021.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly thanked Virat for his immense contributions as captain of the team and added that the star batter will continue to be an important member of this side and take it to newer heights with his contributions with the bat under a new skipper.

"I personally thank Virat for his immense contributions as captain of the Indian cricket team. Under his leadership, the Indian cricket team has made rapid strides in all formats of the game. His decision is a personal one and the BCCI respects it immensely," said Ganguly.

"He will continue to be a very important member of this team and take this team to newer heights with his contributions with the bat under a new Captain. Every good thing comes to an end and this has been a very good one," he added.