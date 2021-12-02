BCCI Keen to Get South Africa Tour Delayed, Decision on Sunday: Reports

In a bid to assure the world about bio-bubble arrangements ahead of a very important series against India, Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday released a statement about their capabilities of organising the India tour in high-quality bio-bubbles, giving example of how the men's team has been in bio-bubbles at home and away ever since the pandemic began. "CSA has instituted world-class standards and measures to ensure all players, staff and officials are protected within this environment.



"Our main focus was to safeguard the cricket biosphere by managing strict entry standards and limited movement outside its cordon. What we have implemented at our BSE (bio-secure environment) is a cordon sanitaire which offers full and continuous protection to all individuals who respect and abide by our very demanding guidelines and rules," said CSA's chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra.



On Tuesday, South Africa's foreign ministry had lauded the BCCI for not pulling out the India 'A' team from its ongoing three four-day Test tour in Bloemfontein. The second fixture is being played right now.

South Africa Test skipper Dean Elgar has expressed his confidence in bio-bubble measures taken by the CSA, saying that the team has given results despite them taking a toll mentally.

"It's hard to believe we've been working in these BSE conditions for a year now, but anyone who has been affected, either directly or indirectly by the Covid-19 virus, knows this is a necessity if we want to continue playing cricket. It takes a toll on a player mentally and yet this team continues to produce good results and make progress. That's something I don't think is being spoken about enough.