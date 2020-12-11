BCCI Ethics Officer Issues Notice to TNCA Chief: Report

The BCCI ethics officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain has served a notice to Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) President Rupa Gurunath on the matter of alleged ‘conflict of interest’.

Last year, Rupa, became the first woman to lead a state cricket association when she was elected as TNCA chief in September.

The notice has been served in the wake of a complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta.