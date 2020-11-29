Rohit’s Injury Drama: Welcome to Ad-Hoc World of Indian Cricket

The BCCI is in a spot after Virat Kohli spoke out about the confusion around Rohit Sharma’s injury and availability. Chandresh Narayanan BCCI in a spot after Virat Kohli spoke out about the confusion around Rohit Sharma’s injury and availability. | (Photo: The Quint) Cricket The BCCI is in a spot after Virat Kohli spoke out about the confusion around Rohit Sharma’s injury and availability.

The drama around Rohit Sharma’s injury over the past month have only strengthened my view that Indian cricket was, is and will continue to be run on an ad-hoc basis. Nothing seems to change in Indian cricket. It seems like the clock has stopped in the corridors of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), because stories over the past month have followed the same pattern that used to be the case in an era gone by.

While the rest of the cricketing world has moved ahead in terms of incorporating corporate governance and a professional system, Indian cricket has further regressed in the way they manage their affairs. While India possesses a world-class product in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and a world-class batsman in Virat Kohli, aiming to create a supremely fit squad, the squad off the field is still stuck in a time warp.

Rohit’s injury is a godsent in terms of creating a system which is non-existent thus far.

Rohit, like Ishant Sharma, is a centrally contracted player of the BCCI. This means their well-being is the direct responsibility of the BCCI. They need to be looked after and monitored by the board. But the BCCI has left them to their devices and let the IPL franchises control their well-being. That is not how the concept of the players’ contracts work.

Indian Cricket Needs a ‘Director of Cricket’

If an engineer is sent to work on an off-site by his company, and if anything happens to him on-site, it is not the client’s responsibility, it is the company’s. There needs to be a stronger monitoring and a greater ownership of the asset/employee, in this case – the Indian cricketer. However, that will only come from having one full-time person responsible for cricket, a Director of Cricket, who can be the nodal contact between the players, selectors, franchises, Indian coaching staff and the Board. Unfortunately, while the rest of the world has such a role, the Indian board – the world leader in terms of money – simply does not believe in this concept. As a result, you continue to be amid chaos. There is no one person responsible or accountable, with everyone pointing fingers at the next person.

The selectors do not have the authority to talk to IPL franchises or direct any player to pull out of a match, if they are not completely fit to play. It is then left it to the player to do the needful. But, the with future relationship with the team owner is at stake, how much can an individual do on his own? There needs to be some security for the player to do so. That can come from having a full-time Director of Cricket who can manage the affairs, irrespective of the politics of the Board and make the tough decisions, instead of the player.

More Power to Selection Panel

The secretary of the BCCI, a position that the rest of the cricketing world junked in the 1980s and 1990s, continues to convene the selection meetings for the Indian team. This is again a legacy of the feudal past when the selectors needed to be ‘convened’ at one place for the meeting, through varied communication channels.

Now everything is a click or swipe away. The adult led by a perfectly capable Chairman of Selectors can manage their affairs quite well. They do not need hand-holding and can manage without an archaic function of being convened.

The convenor in this case knew all about Rohit’s injury, but did not do anything to sort out the miscommunication. So, clearly there was hardly any convening to be done.

No other cricket board has a functionary convening the selection meetings; the selectors manage themselves quite well, and there is no confusion in any other cricket-playing nations.

No Set Formal Channel of Communication

The next big issue is around the communication of news. The rest of the cricketing world have a simple system of a full-fledged media and communication department disseminating information. This is done through video, audio and text. The IPL was a classic example of the ad-hoc nature of the present set-up where information was provided to people who managed to get hold of relevant officials in the board. If you did not get hold of them, then sorry, you cannot get the required information. That, sadly, is not how you deal with a world-class product. The same seemed to be the order of the day in the way a simple thing like the selection of the Indian squad for the Australian tour has been dealt with.

There needed to be a clear, precise and concise statement from the Chairman of Selectors via audio/video and text. Instead, you had the Board President giving interviews on an ad-hoc basis, the Indian Head Coach again talking while promoting a product. All this while, the Chief Selector and the Convenor remaining silent. Just look around the cricketing world, and see solutions are available on how information is provided post selection meetings!

It took a good two weeks to solve the first mystery around why Rohit and Ishant were not chosen in the squads. But then the plot became thicker again because you had more sources talking rather than one point of contact giving the Board’s point of view.

There was then more confusion as the National Cricket Academy (NCA) was also dragged into the mess with the captain himself making a public statement about lack of clarity on Rohit’s availability. This seemed like a plot straight from the late 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s when you could have excused the set-up to be amateur and ad-hoc.

But in 2020, with so much cash in the coffers, varied methods of communication are now available all this seemed like an avoidable mess. The best part is it required Kohli’s take down of the way it was handled for all the stakeholders to come together on one platform to sort the mess out. Around five hours after Kohli’s press conference, there was a media release at 11.48 pm, clarifying the status of Ishant and Rohit.

But that was also couched under the garb that T Natarajan has been chosen as a cover for Navdeep Saini, who magically still played in the first ODI! The problems still exist, it has not been solved and will not be solved till a system is adopted. This sort of ad-hoc set-up suits all stakeholders in Indian cricket – players (current and former), media and, of course, the officials. No one wants a system to be set up, because everyone will have to adhere to the same. So for now, we move on swimmingly to the rest of the Australian tour and hope the action on the field makes up for this poor build-up.

P.S: Maybe amid the confusion, everyone forgot about Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who is also a centrally contracted player. Is he still injured? Or has he recovered? He seems to have been forgotten completely. Maybe the next confusion will be around him.