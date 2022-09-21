No Major Changes as BCCI Announce Indian Women’s Team for ACC T20 Championship

No major change was made as BCCI on Wednesday announced a 15-member Indian women's team for the ACC T20 Championship, scheduled to be held in Bangladesh from 1 to 15 October.

India retained the same squad that played against England in the three-T20 series with Taniyaa Bhatia and Simran Bahadur being put in standby.

Six-time champions India, who will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will launch their campaign with a clash against Sri Lanka on the opening day, while they will square off against arch-rivals Pakistan on 7 October.