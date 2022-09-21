No Major Changes as BCCI Announce Indian Women’s Team for ACC T20 Championship

BCCI announced a 15-member Indian women's team for the upcoming ACC T20 Championship on Wednesday.
(Photo: Twitter/BCCI Women)
No major change was made as BCCI on Wednesday announced a 15-member Indian women's team for the ACC T20 Championship, scheduled to be held in Bangladesh from 1 to 15 October.
India retained the same squad that played against England in the three-T20 series with Taniyaa Bhatia and Simran Bahadur being put in standby.
Six-time champions India, who will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will launch their campaign with a clash against Sri Lanka on the opening day, while they will square off against arch-rivals Pakistan on 7 October.
The duo was part of the 17-member squad which competed in England but didn't get any game time.
"The All-India Women's Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the upcoming ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022 to be played at Sylhet, Bangladesh from 1st to 15th October," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.
The semi-finals will be played on 13 October with the summit clash scheduled on 15 October.
India had lost 1-2 to England in the three-T20 series.
Squad:
Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, KP Navgire; Standby players: Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur.
