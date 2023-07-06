Bangladesh ODI Skipper Tamim Iqbal Retires From International Cricket

With 5134 runs, he is also the second highest Test run-scorer for Bangladesh and has recorded 10 Test centuries in 70 matches. As a captain, he led Bangladesh to 21 wins out of 37 ODIs and under his captaincy, Bangladesh managed to finish third in the ODI super league and got the direct entry to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in October-November, in India.

Speaking about his retirement, Tamim said, “This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment.” “Yesterday against Afghanistan was my last international game. It was not a sudden decision. I was thinking about the different reasons. I don't want to mention here. I have spoken to my family members about it. I thought this is the right time for me to retire from international cricket,” he added