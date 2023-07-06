Bangladesh ODI Skipper Tamim Iqbal Retires From International Cricket

Tamim Iqbal retires from International cricket
photo: AP
Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh’s ODI captain brought an end to his 16-year long cricket career as he announced his retirement from International cricket 3 months before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 starts in India. Iqbal was visibly emotional as he made the announcement in a press conference in Chattogram on Thursday.
Tamim’s illustrious career began in 2007 when he recorded a match-winning half-century against India during the World Cup in West Indies. He has also recorded the most number of ODI runs for Bangladesh, at 8313. He has also scored the most number of centuries, i.e., 14, for his country.
With 5134 runs, he is also the second highest Test run-scorer for Bangladesh and has recorded 10 Test centuries in 70 matches. As a captain, he led Bangladesh to 21 wins out of 37 ODIs and under his captaincy, Bangladesh managed to finish third in the ODI super league and got the direct entry to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in October-November, in India.
Speaking about his retirement, Tamim said, “This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment.” “Yesterday against Afghanistan was my last international game. It was not a sudden decision. I was thinking about the different reasons. I don't want to mention here. I have spoken to my family members about it. I thought this is the right time for me to retire from international cricket,” he added
Thanking the important people who helped him throughout his career, he said, "I need to thank a few people, which they deserve. (Pauses, and takes a deep breath). I have always said that I played cricket (long pause, deep breath) to fulfill my father's dream. So I am not sure how much I have made him proud throughout these 16 years of my international career.”
He added, “There are a lot of other people that I need to thank. My youngest chacha (uncle), his name is Akbar Khan. I held his hands to go to my first cricket tournament. I thank him and his family. I thank Tapan da, a coach in MA Aziz Stadium, (long pause, sobbing), who was my coach in my childhood. I thank all the players I played with from the U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19s, A team, Premier League, NCL and national team. Especially my national-team colleagues. The cricket board gave me the opportunity to represent the country for so long. I have captained Bangladesh too. I thank them as well.”
“There are a lot of other things I want to say, but as you can see I am almost unable to speak. But I hope you respect the situation. It is not an easy situation to speak. Quitting international cricket is not easy. I hope you understand. I am sorry to call you on such a short notice. I thank you all in the media.”
“I also want to thank the fans. Your love and faith in me inspired me to give my very best for Bangladesh. I want to ask for your prayers for the next chapter of my life. Please keep me in your prayers,” he further added
