Babar vs Virat: Where Comparison is Unfair, But Also Irresistible

Tests

With Kohli having played 91 Tests, 254 ODIs and 90 T20Is, it won't be fair to compare him with Azam's aggregate of 31 Tests, 80 ODIs and 50 T20Is. What is possible though is to have a look at where Kohli stood after having played the same number of matches as Azam currently has.

After 31 Tests, Kohli had scored 2,111 runs at 43.08 with the help of seven centuries and nine half-centuries. Azam stands at 2,167 runs from 53 innings with the best of 143. His runs have come at an average of 44.42 with five centuries and 16 half-centuries.

It is noticeable that while the overall runs and averages do not have a lot between them, Azam has been consistent in raking up fifties, which, at the same time, is an indication that when he does not get going, he gets out cheaply. Kohli may not have got half-centuries on a regular basis in the initial part of his Test career, but got starts more often than not. Additionally, with seven centuries and nine half-centuries, his conversion rate was also a lot better.

To add to it, Kohli went on to tremendously improve as a Test batsman and now sits with nearly 7,500 runs at an average of 52.37, which include 27 centuries.