Australian's Women Cricketers to Earn Big in New Pay Deal

Australia's women's cricket team will see a massive increase of $53 million in salary caps as per the new five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) on Monday.

Under the agreement, all professional players (men and women) get a share in a projected $634m over the next five years, a 26 percent increase from the existing agreement.

In a major step, women players will share in $133 million (compared to $80 million in the previous agreement) while significantly increasing the value of Women's Big Bash League and State contracts.