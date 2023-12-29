Ind W V Aus W: Litchfield, Perry, McGrath Fifties Help Australia Women Go 1-0 Up

Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield celebrates with teammate Ellyse Perry after her half century during the first ODI cricket match between India and Australia, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.
Image: PTI
In a thrilling encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, Australia showcased their batting prowess to secure a remarkable victory over India in the first of the three ODIs by six wickets with 21 balls remaining.
Ellyse Perry and the promising Phoebe Litchfield stole the spotlight, turning India's formidable score of 282 into a manageable target.
Perry, with a blistering 72-ball innings featuring nine fours and two sixes, showcased her intent from the outset. Meanwhile, Litchfield, in her 12th ODI and debut in India, exhibited maturity beyond her years with an 89-ball knock adorned with eight boundaries and a six.
Australian batter Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield run between the wickets during the first ODI cricket match between India and Australia, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.
Despite Pooja Vastrakar's late breakthrough, it proved too little too late for India as Australia clinched the victory with six wickets in hand.
However, the late surge wasn't enough to overcome the absence of vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and the relentless Australian batting lineup. Australia's spinners, Wareham and Ashleigh Gardner, played pivotal roles, scalping two wickets each to restrict India's innings.
As the series progresses, Australia's emphatic run chase sets the stage for an exciting battle between the two cricketing powerhouses. The resilience shown by both teams promises more enthralling moments in the upcoming ODIs.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)