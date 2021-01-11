Australia, India Retain Top Two Spots in ICC WTC Standings

New Zealand had gained the maximum of 120 points from the two-Test series against Pakistan, taking their points tally to 420 out of a possible 600 after having also beaten West Indies and India by the same margin in their two previous series.

The Black Caps are placed at the third spot with 0.700 percentage points won, the factor that determines the final placings rather than total points won, following a change to the points system owing to the Covid-19 disruption. India are placed second with 70.2 percentage points won while Australia stand at the top with 73.8 percentage points.