Australia Captain Meg Lanning Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Meg Lanning, the captain of the Australian women's cricket team, has announced her retirement from international cricket at the age of 31, almost 13 years after she made her debut.

The 31-year-old released a statement and said, “The decision to step away from international cricket was a difficult one to make, but I feel now is the right time for me.”

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to enjoy a 13-year international career but I know now is the right time for me to move on to something new.

"Team success is why you play the game, I’m proud of what I have been able to achieve and will cherish the moments shared with teammates along the way."