At 35, Pakistani Cricketer Fawad Alam Stands Vindicated

The people of Karachi are no strangers to the term ‘victimisation’. An already long list of grievances continues to pile up with each passing day. From dealing with the high-handedness of the city’s leadership to moving on with their lives, if there’s one thing that the Karachiites have learnt over the years, it is the art of never giving up.

They are, arguably, more resilient, quirky, and street-smart than their fellow countrymen. After all, the city continues to thrive despite being subject to brutal violence in the past. It is, then, fitting that the city has produced some of the grittiest cricketers, who remained unmoved in the face of adversities, to have taken the field for Pakistan.

From Javed Miandad in the 1970s-80s to Rashid Latif and Moin Khan in the 1990s and Sarfaraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq in the 2010s, the city remained relevant on the cricket front and yet craved for the attention that Lahore or any other major city got.

Why? Because the people always felt that Karachi had more to offer. And while that may not always be true, it is the gospel truth in the case of Fawad Alam.