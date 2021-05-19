Asia Cup T20 Tournament Postponed Indefinitely Due to COVID-19

The tournament which was originally scheduled to be held in September, 2020 in Sri Lanka was moved to June, 2021 due to COVID-19.

However, the unrelenting pandemic has played spoilsport again. The tournament is likely to be moved to next year.

A formal statement from the Asian Cricket Council is, however, yet to come.

The 2020 edition has been shifted a number of times. Initially, Pakistan was supposed to host it.

However, due to tensions between India and Pakistan, the tournament was moved to the island nation.