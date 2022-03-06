Ashwin Surpasses Kapil Dev to Become India's Second-Highest Test Wicket-Taker

Ashwin now stands second on the list of Indian Test wicket-takers behind only to legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble who picked 619 wickets in 132 matches during his career. Kapil, on the other hand, had managed the feat of reaching 434 Test wickets in 131 matches.

Ashwin, who debuted in the format against the West Indies at New Delhi in 2011, drew level with Kapil when he took the wicket of Pathum Nissanka during Sri Lanka's second innings in follow-on. His away-turning off-break took a thin feather edge off Nissanka's bat to keeper Rishabh Pant.

Ashwin then dismissed Charith Asalanka to get his landmark 435th Test wicket. He got Charith Asalanka to come forward and extracted the outside edge which hit Rishabh Pant's thigh and flew to Virat Kohli for a catch at first slip.