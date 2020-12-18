Ashwin & Bumrah Help Reduce Australia to 92/5 at Tea on Day 2

Day 2 of the India vs Australia Adelaide Test and it didn't start on the best note for the visiting team as they lost 4 wickets within 11 runs to be bowled out for 244.
However, the bowlers ensure the tide turned India’s way with Bumrah packing off both Australian openers in the first 17 overs of the innings as Australia ended the first session on 35/2.
The second session of the day too went India’s way with three Australian wickets falling - Ashwin picking two and another in Bumrah’s column. The score was 92/5.
After being bowled out, India had Bumrah weave his magic as he packed off Matthew Wade and Joe Burns early. Wade (8) was trapped in front while Burns – who has been in terrible form in the recent times – got out leg-before wicket on 8.
The second session saw Ashwin join the party as he picked three wickets, including the prized one of Steve Smith to reduce the home side to 45/3. Smith, played 29 balls for his lone run and was caught at slips by Ajinkya Rahane.
Travis Head was the next wicket to fall as he was caught and bowled by Ashwin at his individual score of 7.
Cameron Green (11) then tried to steady the ship alongside Labuschane but the debutant was undone by brilliance from India skipper Virat Kohli who took a flying catch at mid-wicket.
Captain Tim Paine (9*) then joined forces with Labuschagne (46*) and took the team's total to 92/5 in 48 overs at Tea break.
Australia's condition could have been much worse had the Indian fielders not dropped Marnus Labuschagne twice -- one by Jasprit Bumrah in the morning session while other by Prithvi Shaw in the post-Dinner session.
Resuming the day at 233/6, Indian lower order couldn't contribute much as overnight batsmen Ravichandran Ashwin (15) and Wriddhiman Saha (9) got back to the dressing room within the first two overs bowled by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc respectively.
Umesh Yadav (6) and Mohammad Shami (0) were the last two wickets to fall as Indian innings came to an end after adding just 11 runs to the overnight score. Bumrah remained unbeaten on 4.
Published: 18 Dec 2020,02:16 PM IST