Ashwin & Bumrah Help Reduce Australia to 92/5 at Tea on Day 2

Day 2 of the India vs Australia Adelaide Test and it didn't start on the best note for the visiting team as they lost 4 wickets within 11 runs to be bowled out for 244.

However, the bowlers ensure the tide turned India’s way with Bumrah packing off both Australian openers in the first 17 overs of the innings as Australia ended the first session on 35/2.

The second session of the day too went India’s way with three Australian wickets falling - Ashwin picking two and another in Bumrah’s column. The score was 92/5.