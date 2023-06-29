Ashes, 2nd Test: Smith Unbeaten as Australia Build Big Score on Opening Day

Australia enjoyed a strong start to the second Ashes Test as they ended day one on 339/5 against hosts England at Lord’s, here on Wednesday.

David Warner (66), Travis Head (77) and Steve Smith (85*) all scored half-centuries on the opening day as Australia put some miles into the legs of England’s seam attack, with Ben Stokes having included an additional pace option rather than a spinner in his side to replace the recovering Moeen Ali, reports ICC.

That additional pacer was the pick of the quick bowlers for England on the day, with Josh Tongue removing both of the Australia openers with excellent deliveries and finishing with figures of 2/88.