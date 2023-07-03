The Ashes: Australia Survive Stunning Ben Stokes Onslaught to Take 2-0 Lead

As Stokes marched forward in his onslaught, Australia, minus Nathan Lyon’s bowling, were having flashbacks of Headingley 2019 coming true at Lord’s 2023. But once Stokes fell to Hazlewood and his 108-run stand with Stuart Broad came to an end, Australia were able to bowl out England for 327 in 81.3 to go 2-0 up in the five-game series.

For England, what came back to hit them hard was allowing Australia to get too many runs in the first innings after electing to bowl first and then throwing away too many wickets in their first essay while looking to attack the short ball, giving the visitors a 91-run lead.

They now must win the third Test at Headingley, starting from Thursday, otherwise, they won’t be able to regain the Ashes.