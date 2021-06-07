As Chief Selector, I Took Tough Decisions on Legends: MSK Prasad

"Identifying the right successor is the most important job of a selector. You have to be dispassionate as a selector and can't be emotional about taking tough decisions. And the reason for having a selection committee is to create successors. There can't be another Dhoni or Sachin [Tendulkar] as they are very unique and their contribution is invaluable and no one can question that," Prasad told cricket.com

On whether he felt disappointed that his contribution is not appreciated despite the fact that the team playing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final has players mostly selected during his, and the previous selection committee's tenures, Prasad pointed to the results.

"You need to do what you are supposed to do. Our deeds are there to see. If seven superstars of the Indian team don't play in an important match, seven youngsters step in their place [the 2020-21 Australia tour] from India A and win you the game, it is a big compliment for our hard work. Whether people believe it and speak about it or not is immaterial as long as results are there to see," he said.