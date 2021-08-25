Anderson Says Root's Call to Bowl Wood to Bumrah, And Not Him, Was a Mistake

The 39-year-old said he was impressed with the way his side bowled during India's second innings on the fourth day while keeping their emotion in check.

"But I thought the way we bowled in the second innings was pretty much the opposite: we took the emotion out of it, we just focused on the process of bowling them out, keeping the runs down. They didn't go anywhere the whole of the fourth day and then we got the rewards towards the end of the day with a few wickets," added Anderson.

He praised India for channelising emotion well.

"They are a passionate side, they use emotion differently to how we use it. They channel it well. We saw it on the last day. So that's something we've got to think about going into the last three games," Anderson said further.