Carey Hopes Ponting’s Tips Paves the Way for Australia T20 Return

Carey had hit his maiden international century in Australia's series-clinching ODI win over England.

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey said he is hopeful of making it back into the side for the T20Is against India after having improved some technical aspects of his game while working with Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting in IPL 2020. While Delhi finished runners-up in the IPL losing to five-time champions Mumbai Indians, Carey only played three games and managed to score 32 runs. Australia and India square off in three T20Is from December 4 after a three-match ODI series, beginning on November 27. “…my first opportunity to be part of IPL and to have Ricky as head coach of Delhi and a few other familiar faces in the squad made it a really enjoyable couple of months,” Carey said.

“I was lucky enough to work with him through the World Cup last year and formed a good relationship. He was an amazing player, and is an amazing coach, and he picks up on little things really quickly,” he said. The southpaw was dropped from Australia’s T20 side before the final match of a series against England in September due to poor form. “We had a lot to talk about and although I didn’t play a lot of games it gave me a lot of opportunity to train and just work on a few little technical parts of my game which will hopefully help me grow and develop and have a successful summer,” he said.

Carey had hit his maiden international century in Australia’s series-clinching ODI win over England. However, in the preceding T20 series against England, he had to make way for Matthew Wade in the third T20I after scoring just three runs in the first two games. He had an equally forgettable outing in South Africa in February last year where he scored 7, 14 and 27 in three T20 innings. “I guess my numbers in the past few T20s probably allowed the opening of the door for Wadey to come in. I never like being left out of any team but it’s allowed me to go away and develop,” he said. “If it’s a lower-order role or back up the top of the order, I’m doing everything I can to get back into that team and it’s something I want to do. “Since then I felt like I finished off that UK tour really strongly and took a lot out of the IPL working with (Ponting).”