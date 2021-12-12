Rahane's Spot in Playing XI in South Africa Isn't Assured, Says Gautam Gambhir

"Tough, that is what I can say because he is not a starter, to be honest. I feel Ajinkya Rahane will find it difficult to get a place in the playing XI," Gambhir said on Star Sports.



"You have got Shreyas Iyer; it will be very difficult for India or the captain to drop him because of his recent performances. At the same time, Hanuma Vihari has done really well as well"



Meanwhile, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar came out in support of Rahane's inclusion.



"Ajinkya Rahane has got a place for the South Africa tour, and he should have got picked as well because you will definitely need experience there. Whether he gets to play in the first Test match is a question mark and the first match that is played before the Test match is going to be critical," he said.



