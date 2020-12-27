Rahane’s Done Well to Pick up the Pieces from Adelaide: Ponting

"I think he's done a great job to pick up the pieces from Adelaide with this team, lead really well in the field yesterday and you can see he's playing like a captain now as well," Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"He wants to play that captain's knock; he wants to get a hundred in Virat's absence and do the best thing he can to try and drag his country and his team back into this series."

"Virat will be captain of India as long as he wants to but if he thinks standing down is going to make him an even better player then that’s a scary thing for world cricket," Ponting said.