Rahane’s Aggressive Captaincy Will Suit India in Tests: Chappell

Chappell then further explained some of the aspects of Rahane’s captaincy that had caught his attention.

“I remember a couple of aspects about his captaincy. What stood out for me was in the Australian first innings, Warner was going well and getting on top of Indian bowlers. He brought in Kuldeep Yadav (debutant) and he dismissed Warner.

“The second thing I remember was India chasing a low total and they lost a couple of wickets. Rahane just came in and attacked the Australian bowlers and scored some 20 odd (38 off 27 balls). I liked that approach.”

“Look, as a captain, you always have two choices – one is the aggressive route and the other is a conservative approach. I have believed that in Test cricket aggressive approach is must and Rahane is aggressive.”

The Australian also that it’s good that India is beginning the Test series with a day-night game in Adelaide, where there will be some seam movement.