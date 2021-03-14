Ahmedabad Pink-Ball Test Pitch Gets ‘Average’ Rating: Report 

The much-talked about pitch in the Pink Ball Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has received a rating of ‘average’ while the rating for the fourth Test’s pitch at the same stadium was ‘Good’, Cricbuzz reported.
The rating of ‘average’ ensures that the newly refurbished stadium is saved of any serious sanctions. While the third Test lasted less than two days, the fourth went on for three with India winning by an innings.
The third Test had the distinction of being one of the shortest contests in Test history, paving the way for scathing attacks from former English players like David Lloyd, Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss.
In Ahmedabad, England left it to the ICC to take a call on the quality of the wicket whereas India captain Virat Kohli blamed it on the ineptness of the batsmen.
According to the new ICC rules, that came into effect in January 2018, the 'average' rating entails no sanctions, which means the Motera pitch will not be censured. A rating of poor or unfit would have resulted in serious consequences. Below average rating would have led to one Demerit Point.
The pitch is rated by the match referee in consultation with match officials (umpires), who were always from neutral countries. However due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ICC has been using home umpires, the process of grading also got ICC involved with the operations team of the world body working in co-ordination with the match officials. That way the verdict cannot be accused of being a 'biased' conclusion. Javagal Srinath was the match referee.
Cricbuzz reported that while debating on the pitch, the match and ICC officials have viewed the footage and concluded that the third Test surface had the much required carry, a key ingredient, the absence of which would have led to a lower rating. Further the colour of the ball was also factored in and it was believed to that the extra layer of pink coating facilitated the ball's skiddy behaviour.
Also considered was the fact that most Pink Ball Tests have not lasted the course of 5 days. Of the 16 Pink Ball Tests so far, only five have gone to the fifth day, with two of them ending inside two days and five inside three days. Four day/night Tests ended on Day Four.
Published: 14 Mar 2021,03:25 PM IST