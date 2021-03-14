Ahmedabad Pink-Ball Test Pitch Gets ‘Average’ Rating: Report 

The third Test had the distinction of being one of the shortest contests in Test history, paving the way for scathing attacks from former English players like David Lloyd, Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss.

In Ahmedabad, England left it to the ICC to take a call on the quality of the wicket whereas India captain Virat Kohli blamed it on the ineptness of the batsmen.

According to the new ICC rules, that came into effect in January 2018, the 'average' rating entails no sanctions, which means the Motera pitch will not be censured. A rating of poor or unfit would have resulted in serious consequences. Below average rating would have led to one Demerit Point.