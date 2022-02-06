After Chahal & Sundar's Wickets, India Complete Chase vs WI With 22 Overs to Go

Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav wrapped up the win for India
Image: BCCI
India celebrated their 1000th ODI with an emphatic win against West Indies in the first of three ODIs at Ahmedabad on Sunday. India, who were hardly ever troubled on the day, won by 6 wickets with 22 overs to spare in the game.
For the hosts, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal’s four wickets and Washington Sundar’s three helped set up the win as West Indies were bowled out for 176. After that, Rohit Sharma, beginning his stint as full-time white-ball captain, played an exquisite knock of 60 to set India on course for the win. West Indies were never able to recover from the wickets they lost against spin and were well and truly on the mat from the start.
Yuzvendra Chahal with Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj
Asked to bat first after Rohit Sharma won the toss, WI opener Shai Hope smashed Siraj for consecutive boundaries through the off-side. But on the next ball, Siraj had the last laugh as Hope chopped on a scrambled-seam delivery to his stumps in an attempt to drive.
Brandon King and Darren Bravo found boundaries till both of them were taken out by Sundar in the 12th over. While King chipped a slower off-break to mid-wicket, Bravo was beaten by lack of turn and was rapped on the pads. Sundar convinced captain Rohit Sharma to take the review and replays showed the ball hitting the stumps.
India continued to keep a lid on the scoring rate as West Indies continued to give wickets to spinners. Nicholas Pooran missed the sweep off Chahal and was hit low on the front pad after the ball turned in. Umpire gave it not out but India took the review and got to change the decision as ball-tracking showed the ball crashing into the middle stump.
After Pooran became Chahal's 100th scalp in ODIs, the leg-spinner dismissed captain Kieron Pollard on the very next ball. Pollard, in a bid to loft down the ground, didn't use his feet and missed the googly from Chahal, only for his off-stump to be rattled for a golden duck.
Rohit Sharma in action against WI
In his next over, Chahal bagged his third wicket as Shamarh Brooks tried to defend a sharply turning delivery, taking an edge to keeper Rishabh Pant. The on-field umpire gave it not out but it was overturned on review as ultra-edge showed a spike on the ball going past bat.
West Indies' fall continued as Akeal Hosein under-edged to Pant off Krishna. But Jason Holder and Fabian Allen built a much-needed partnership of 78 off 91 balls for the eighth wicket. Allen dealt in fours off Siraj and Chahal while Holder was trading in sixes thrice off Chahal and once-off Shardul Thakur.
The partnership ended when Allen chipped the ball back to Sundar for a soft dismissal. By then, Holder had reached his fifty but, in an attempt to punch on the up, he was undone by extra bounce from Krishna and gave an outer edge to Pant. Chahal wrapped the innings as Alzarri Joseph holed out to long-on.
In response, India with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan opening the innings, were off to a quick start, racing away to fifty in less than 9 overs. Normally, one would see Kishan go hammer and tongs at the bowlers with Rohit known to start a little slower, however, it was completely the opposite.
Rohit brought out his full array of exquisite shots, showing off his ability to time the ball to perfection. In the 10th over, Rohit went through the gears as Kemar Roach bore the brunt of the assault, conceding two boundaries and a six. A couple of overs later, Rohit brought up his half-century off 42 deliveries and India were cruising along towards the target of 177. WI’s bowlers looked helpless up until Alzarri Joseph found the break through in the 14th over.
Rohit was trapped LBW for 60 as West Indies celebrated. Ishan Kishan had just about moved on to 17 off 28 deliveries at the other end.
In walked the former captain Virat Kohli and started off with two boundaries, the second being an audacious upper-cut over point. But before the over was out, Joseph struck again, and it was the big wicket of Kohli, trapped into playing the pull and caught by Roach at fine leg for 8. India had lost their best batters in the same over and WI were given a glimmer of hope.
However, Rishabh Pant joined Kishan and the duo continued to score at good clip. Kishan, the better set batter at the time, decided it was time to up the ante right after the drinks break. Kishan planked Joseph over the keeper for a six and was looking set to run away with the contest, but Akeal Hosein had other ideas. The spinner had Kishan sweeping uppishly and was caught by Fabian Allen for 28 at fine-leg.
Ishan Kishan hits a six
The next over also caused some concern for India as a Suryakumar Yadav straight drive caught the boot of Joseph and hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end, running out Pant for 11 in the most unfortunate manner. India, who were in cruise control up until then, suddenly needed to be watchful as WI had some luck going their way.
Suryakumar was joined by debutant Deepak Hooda, both new to the crease, were welcomed by some chatter from the WI fielders. However, at 116/4 in 17.3 overs meant India were well in control of proceedings.
The fast paced Indian innings had understandably slowed down due to the loss of the wickets at regular intervals. Suryakumar and Hooda however settled in and safely negotiated the final phase of play with a solid fifth wicket partnership.
Hooda finished unbeaten on 26 while Suryakumar, who hit the winning runs through point, was not out on 30. The duo had put on a 62-run stand to seal a comfortable win. India won by 6 wickets with 22 overs to spare and took a 1-0 lead in the series.
