889 Commandos to Guard West Indies Series in Karachi

A total of 46 DSPs, including 13 senior officers of the Karachi police, 315 NGOs, 3,822 constables and head constables, 50 women police personnel, 500 personnel of the Rapid Response Force and 889 commandos of the Special Security Unit would perform security duties along with the Karachi traffic police during the matches at National Stadium, routes, practice grounds, parking areas, hotels and other areas, the report said.



Personnel of the Special Branch in plain clothes would be deployed at the National Stadium and hotels. A Special Weapons and Tactics team would be on standby to respond to emergencies.