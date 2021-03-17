5 Key Battles That Could Decide Fate of the 4th India-England T20I

Jos Buttler vs Yuzvendra Chahal

The England wicket-keeper batsman has caused India quite a bit of damage in the 3rd T20I and would have dented Yuzvendra Chahal’s confidence a fair bit too.

For India, the spinners being able to pick wickets and slow down the opposition is an important ploy, especially in the absence of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and T Natarajan. Chahal has been expensive while Washington Sundar has gone about doing his thing at the other end.

The pressure will be on Chahal again in the 4th T20I as Buttler and co will come at him hard and India will need wickets and a certain amount of control from him.

If England’s big hitters starting with Buttler get going, Chahal could be in for another expensive night like the first three games and it could also be the difference in the game.

So far Chahal’s conceded 119 runs and taken 3 wickets in 12 overs, which means England fancy him and Kohli needs his best spinner to turn things around quickly, for the series and for his own sake too.