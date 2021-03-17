5 Key Battles That Could Decide Fate of the 4th India-England T20I

As teams enter the home stretch before the T20 World Cup later this year in October-November in India, finalising the playing XI and defining roles for individuals will be of utmost importance. For India, led by Virat Kohli, who are pretty much spoilt for choices in almost all departments, too have roles to pin down and combinations that need fixing.
The number 2 ranked team are excellent chasers however India’s top order issues have been exposed in recent contests – most recently by the fiery pacers of England.
KL Rahul, one of the reasons for white-ball success since winter of 2019, has seen his form desert him in recent months and only once has an Indian opener troubled the England bowlers so far – Ishan Kishan with a blistering half-century on debut in the 2nd T20I.
Rahul’s form is not ideal for a World Cup year for India and while Kohli has complete faith in the Karnataka man, the team management might consider different options in the final two T20Is against England.
While the top order does remain a point of concern for Kohli and co, there are other key battles in the mix that could decide the 4th T20I.
The leader at the top of the order vs the leader of the English attack. Both match-winners single-handedly on their day, the duo will keen to stamp their authority at a crucial juncture.
India have their backs against the wall and Rohit, who has been missing from the T20I squad for a bit due to injury, is due a big knock.
Archer on the other hand started of the India tour and has caused the batsmen quite a fair amount of trouble so far.
If Rohit can get going against Archer, it will cause England to rethink their strategy and put them under pressure. While Archer did not get Rohit’s scalp in the 3rd T20I, he was very close to it and the Indian batsman will want to have his say in the contest with him.
The England wicket-keeper batsman has caused India quite a bit of damage in the 3rd T20I and would have dented Yuzvendra Chahal’s confidence a fair bit too.
For India, the spinners being able to pick wickets and slow down the opposition is an important ploy, especially in the absence of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and T Natarajan. Chahal has been expensive while Washington Sundar has gone about doing his thing at the other end.
The pressure will be on Chahal again in the 4th T20I as Buttler and co will come at him hard and India will need wickets and a certain amount of control from him.
If England’s big hitters starting with Buttler get going, Chahal could be in for another expensive night like the first three games and it could also be the difference in the game.
So far Chahal’s conceded 119 runs and taken 3 wickets in 12 overs, which means England fancy him and Kohli needs his best spinner to turn things around quickly, for the series and for his own sake too.
The Indian captain’s troubles against leg-spin are well documented, however after a 0 in the first game, the Indian captain has turned it around in the series with a couple of half centuries.
For England, Rashid to Kohli early in his innings is possibly their best bet at this point in time, given that the batsman’s in good nick.
While Kohli did not hold back against Rashid in the 3rd game, the leg-spinner has bowled well and is expected to trouble the India captain again.
While Kohli’s individual heroics were not enough on Tuesday, there is no doubt that he can change the situation single-handedly and Eoin Morgan will not him to get away to another good start.
Rashid accounting for Kohli will put the already under-pressure Indian batting in a spot of bother – something England would surely relish.
The Karnataka man has been in woeful form however the team has faith in one of their best batsmen. Rahul’s been beaten for pace more often this series than he’d like and will be feeling the heat if there is another failure.
Wood, like in the 3rd T20I, though is likely to make is as uncomfortable as possible for the opener, who is short on confidence.
Rahul though is coming off a fantastic run of form right from 2019 December in white-ball cricket.
For India, a good start from Rahul means the foundation to tee off is laid for later and under the circumstances the opener will be very eager to do just that.
If Rahul can achieve that, India will breathe easy with respect to their batting woes.
The clash between two of the most dangerous all-rounders will be another crucial contest in the context of the T20s.
Match-winners and virtually undroppable for their sides, Stokes and Hardik have similar roles from the middle order and will be key to a good finish in the batting innings. Hardik was explosive in the IPL and in Australia, however has not been able to turn on the style in similar fashion yet against England – and will no doubt be keen to change that.
In the other corner, Stokes, who hasn’t had too much to do in the T20I series will not mind the situation he finds himself in. However, if Hardik can put on a show, Stokes will be needed to do the same as well for England as they look to close out the series early.
