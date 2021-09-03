4th Test: Umesh Yadav Sixth Indian Pacer to Get 150 Test Wickets

Kapil Dev (434), Ishant Sharma (311), Zaheer Khan (311), Javagal Srinath (236) and Mohammed Shami (195) are the five other Indian pacers who have taken more than 150 wickets.



Yadav, who made his debut in 2011 but is playing only in his 49th Test, has played Test cricket intermittently. He last played for India in a Test match in December 2020 in the second Test against Australia in Melbourne. He had to limp off the field back then. India, however, managed to win that Test and script a remarkable turnaround.



The right-arm pace bowler has played 28 of his 49 Tests in India as the Indian team management has not considered him necessary in overseas conditions. As many as 96 of his wickets have come in India.



The only country overseas that he has played in significantly is Australia, where he has played in 10 Test matches (31 wickets). He has played five Tests in Sri Lanka, where the pitches are quite similar to those in India.