4th Test, Day 3: India Lose Rahul in First Session; Go to Lunch With 9-Run Lead

India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma’s first task on Day 3 was to play out the early phase, the first hour, safely before looking to knock off the 99-run lead England had.

Just like the doctor ordered, Rahul and Rohit played out the first hour safely, however the Karnataka man who lost his wicket before lunch. India went into the Lunch break with their lead at 9 runs. India's score was 108/1.

Rahul and Rohit were watchful as expected while the likes of Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes and James Anderson tried to make the overcast conditions work in their favour.