3rd Test, Day 4: Robinson Puts England on Top; India Collapse at Headingley

Kohli and Pujara were intent on playing out the first phase cautiously and were looking good too. However, 15 minutes into the day, Pujara surprisingly shouldered arms to Robinson and was trapped LBW, forced to make the walk back without adding a run to his overnight score.

Kohli, who played the waiting game and even survived a close call thanks to a DRS decision, reached his half-century with a crisp flick of the wrists through midwicket in the 90th over. Another crisp boundary later, Kohli was caught by Joe Root off Robinson at first slip as he went searching for one outside his off stump.

Off the next over it was Ajinkya Rahane walking back as James Anderson had him caught behind for 10 off 25 deliveries. And off the next over, Pant, who was looking to unsettle the bowlers by dancing down the track at times, edged one to Craig Overton at third slip off Robinson, who picked his 4th wicket of the innings.

India with Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami in the middle were staring down the barrel.

Shami (6) and Jadeja weren't able to hold out for too long as the pacer was cleaned up comfortably by Moeen Ali in the 95th over.

In the 96th over, India's Ishant Sharma found the edge off Robinson and Buttler completed the catch as the pacer picked his fifth wicket.

