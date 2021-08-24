3rd Test: Buoyant India Face Depleted England at Headingley

Rahul and the pace bowlers have shone in the first two Tests. Bowlers Jaspit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami haven't just taken wickets but also scored important runs in the second innings of the second Test that eventually won India the match.



Unlike India, England's batting has struggled with only skipper Joe Root putting up scores of note. They've had to bring in Dawid Malan, who was otherwise considered a white ball specialist and have already removed two of the top three batsmen that started the series. Zak Crawley and Dominic Sibley, who both were openers at the start of the series, are already out.



But what has made matters worse is injuries to the leading bowlers. As if injuries to Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes (a pace bowling all-rounder and an X-factor player), Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad and Olly Stone weren't enough, England have lost the services of Mark Wood, who is out of the third Test due to a shoulder injury.



England have called up Saqib Mahmood, who is likely to get a look-in for the third Test.



The host wouldn't have been in such a poor situation had they held their nerve in the second Test.



As Virat Kohli's men tempted them into losing temper, they walked into the trap and handed the advantage back to India in the first session of the fifth and final day.