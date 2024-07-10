3rd T20I: Pooja’s 4-13, Radha’s 3-6 Help India Thrash SA Women by 10 Wickets

Brilliant bowling by pacer Pooja Vastrakar and spinner Radha Yadav, who shared seven wickets between them, helped India Women thrash South Africa Women by 10 wickets in the third T20I of the series and draw the three-series 1-1.

With this win, India completed their series domination, having won the ODI series 3-0 and the one-off Test by 10 wickets to win the multi-format series. Vaskrakar, named Player of the Match and Player of the Series, claimed 4-13 in a brilliant spell of pace bowling while left-arm spinner Radha Yadav bagged 3-5 as South Africa Women were bowled out for a paltry 84 runs in 17.1 overs after India captain Harmanpreet Kaur had won the toss and elected to field first.