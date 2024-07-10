3rd T20I: Pooja’s 4-13, Radha’s 3-6 Help India Thrash SA Women by 10 Wickets

advertisement
Brilliant bowling by pacer Pooja Vastrakar and spinner Radha Yadav, who shared seven wickets between them, helped India Women thrash South Africa Women by 10 wickets in the third T20I of the series and draw the three-series 1-1.
In reply, Smriti Mandhana hammered a 40-ball unbeaten 54, studded with eight boundaries and two sixes, while her partner Shafali Verma scored a sedate 25-ball 27 not out as India Women raced to 88 for no loss in 10.5 overs to win the match with a massive 55-balls remaining.
It was Shreyanka Patil who struck the first blow for India when she sent back South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt for nine runs. Vastrakar then got into the act when dismissed Marizanne Kapp for 10 runs.
Meanwhile, Radha Yadav bagged the wickets of Annerie Dercksen (2), Sinalo Jafta (8), and Nonkululeko Mlaba (0) as she ended with 3-6. It was a typical collapse as only three South African batters, Brits, Kapp, and Bosch got into double figures.
