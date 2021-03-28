3rd ODI: Rohit-Dhawan Start Well in Decider; India 36/0 in 6 Overs

England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss once again in the decider in the ODI series and asked India to bat first. Virat Kohli said he would have preferred to bowl first as well.
India have decided to give the left arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav a break and T Natarajan has been brought in.
England have brought in fast bowler Mark Wood in place of Tom Curran.
Both India and England have won one game each before this and are playing to win the series.
Kohli and India will look to avoid a third series defeat in ODI cricket having lost against Australia and New Zealand before this.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan
England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood
Published: 28 Mar 2021,01:04 PM IST